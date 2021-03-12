Stecher (lower body) scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Stecher opened the scoring at 8:31 of the first period. It was his first game back after missing eight contests with a lower-body injury. The Red Wings dressed seven defensemen, allowing them to ease Stecher back with 12:36 of ice time. The 26-year-old has a goal, four assists, 26 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances. Christian Djoos is most likely to slide out of the lineup if the Red Wings return to a traditional six-defensemen lineup.