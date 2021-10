Stecher produced an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Stecher set up Robby Fabbri in the second period to earn his point of the season. The 27-year-old Stecher has played in four games, adding six hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He'll likely stay in the lineup until Gustav Lindstrom (undisclosed) is able to return to his usual third-pairing spot.