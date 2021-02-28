Stecher (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 19, according to the NHL's official site.
Sunday will mark the fifth straight game that Stecher will miss due to his lower-body issue. There's still no timetable for his return, but he'll be eligible to come off the injured reserve list whenever he's healthy due to the retroactive placement.
