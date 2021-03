Stecher notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Stecher had the secondary helper on Robby Fabbri's goal at 14:00 of the first period. The 26-year-old Stecher has six points, 31 shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating through 23 games. He'll likely continue to see bottom-four usage on the blue line.