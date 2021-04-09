Stecher notched an assist in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.
Stecher's shot attempt early in the second period was tipped in by Darren Helm for the Red Wings' lone goal. Stecher has two helpers in his last five games. The 27-year-old blueliner is at eight points, 37 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in 31 appearances.
