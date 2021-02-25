Stecher (lower body) has yet to resume skating and remains day-to-day ahead of Thursday night's game versus the Predators, NHL.com reports.

Stecher will miss a third straight game Thursday, and although he's still considered day-to-day, the fact that he has yet to resume skating doesn't bode well for his chances of returning Saturday against the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old blueliner has tallied four assists in 19 contests this season.