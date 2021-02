Stecher (lower body) won't be available for Tuesday's game against Nashville.

Stecher will miss his second game with the lower-body issue, as his coach Jeff Blashill deemed him day-to-day Monday. Stecher has averaged 17:58 of ice time this season to go along with four assists, so his absence won't affect much from a fantasy perspective. In his stead, Christian Djoos will continue to stay in the lineup on the team's third defensive pair.