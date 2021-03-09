Stecher (lower body) won't be available for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Stecher will miss an eighth straight game Tuesday. He'll need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so look for that announcement to precede his return to game action.
