Stecher won a gold medal with Team Canada following the country's 3-2 defeat of Finland on Sunday in the World Championship.

Stecher played more than any other Canadian (27:46) in the final contest, and the Red Wings defenseman recorded four shots on goal. There wasn't an overwhelming amount of offense from Stecher in his debut campaign with Detroit -- he had three goals and eight assists over 44 games -- but the B.C. native accumulated 33 hits and 46 blocked shots while occupying a spot on the second defensive pair.