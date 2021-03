Stecher (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Lightning, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stecher will be re-evaluated Tuesday before the team makes a decision, and he'll need to be activated from injured reserve before returning to the lineup. Through the first 19 games, the 26-year-old averaged 17:58 of ice time per contest and produced four assists.