Elson sustained a knee injury in the team's intrasquad scrimmage, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Elson was likely a long shot to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night against Carolina on Jan. 14. Even if the injury is minor, the quick turnaround before the start of the season this likely closes the door on any outside chance Elson had. As such, the British Columbia native figures to provide low-end fantasy value even in deeper formats.