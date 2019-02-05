Red Wings' Turner Elson: Inks new deal
Elson signed a two-year contract with Detroit on Tuesday.
Though the terms aren't specified, the 25-year-old likely signed a two-way AHL/NHL deal with the Red Wings since he's currently with the farm team. In 44 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, Elson has 28 points. With a new contract and one game of NHL experience, the Canadian could get a crack with the big club at some point in the near future.
