Elson agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Detroit on Monday.

Elson hasn't played in an NHL game since making his debut for the Flames back in the 2015-16 season. The decision to add Elson to the roster will likely see him in the lineup versus the Maple Leafs and Devils on Tuesday and Friday, respectively. In the minors, Elson racked up 21 goals and 24 helpers in 73 games with AHL Grand Rapids but hasn't been able to break into the Wings' roster despite five years with the Griffins.