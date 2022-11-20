Bertuzzi registered a goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
This was Bertuzzi's first point in three games following his return from a hand injury. With the fiery winger having been out for 13 straight contests, the Wings seems to be capping his playing time around the 16-minute mark as he settles in.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Looking to return against Ducks•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Not far off from return•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Skates Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Hurt while blocking shot•