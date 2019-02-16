Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: All systems go
Bertuzzi (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. As a result, expect him to play against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Bertuzzi's activation comes at a good time, as the Red Wings will need to rest Frans Nielsen (illness) for the first of two games against the Flyers this weekend. Bert has compiled 13 goals on a tremendous 17.6 shooting percentage to go along with 15 helpers through 49 games in his third NHL season (technically his second as a full-timer).
