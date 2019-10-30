Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Assist helps end eight-game skid
Bertuzzi picked up a helper on Dylan Larkin's power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Bertuzzi is averaging a point per game, with 13 points in 13 contests to begin the 2019-20 season. The power-play assist is a nice follow up to his two-point effort in Detroit's last game and makes Bertuzzi a must-start in all formats. The 23-year-old has collected points in all but four games this season.
