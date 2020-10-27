Bertuzzi will get a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Detroit as a result of his arbitration hearing, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

While it's not the $4.25 million Bertuzzi's camp hoped to get, it's still a significant raise for the winger compared to the $1.4 million he earned in 2019-20. THe 25-year-old Ontario native should be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the third straight season and should push for the 50-point mark as well, making him a top-half fantasy option.