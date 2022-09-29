Bertuzzi (undisclosed) took the ice for Thursday's training camp session, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Bertuzzi's attendance at practice could clear the way for him to play against the Capitals on Friday. Despite playing in just 68 games last year, the Ontario native put together the first 30-goal season of his five-year NHL career and should be capable of repeating that feat in 2022-23. As such, Bertuzzi should be a top-half fantasy target heading into season-long drafts and daily formats.