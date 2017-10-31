Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Back from injury, reassigned to minors
Bertuzzi (wrist) was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Tendon inflammation in his wrist surfaced at the worst possible time for Bertuzzi, as he'd been lobbying for a roster spot with the Red Wings out of training camp. However, with Martin Frk laboring through an active eight-game pointless drought, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bert called up to the NHL once his conditioning is up to snuff. After all, he took home MVP honors for his work in the 2017 Calder Cup playoffs, recording 19 points in as many games en route to the championship.
