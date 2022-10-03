Bertuzzi (undisclosed) is slated to be in the lineup Monday in preseason play against Pittsburgh, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bertuzzi had been sidelined with an undisclosed ailment during training camp, but he is ready to make his exhibition debut. He was back alongside Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin during the morning skate.
