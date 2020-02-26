Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Bags assist before getting chippy
Bertuzzi contributed a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.
The hard-nosed winger committed a game misconduct penalty for a late hit on phenom Jack Hughes and throwing his glove at defenseman P.K. Subban, but the game was all but over at that point. Bert, who participated in the NHL's All-Star Game, needs only six more points to match the career-high 47 that he produced with Detroit last season.
