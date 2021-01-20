Bertuzzi scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Bertuzzi was listed on the fourth line as head coach Jeff Blashill shuffled his lines ahead of Tuesday's contest. The 25-year-old winger still skated 18:18, setting up Anthony Mantha for a power-play goal in the second period. Bertuzzi struck quickly in overtime, notching the winning tally just 15 seconds into the extra period. His usage will likely remain in a top-six role, making Bertuzzi a solid choice for fantasy managers in deeper formats. He has three points, nine shots on goal and four hits through four outings.