Bertuzzi scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Bertuzzi was listed on the fourth line as head coach Jeff Blashill shuffled his lines ahead of Tuesday's contest. The 25-year-old winger still skated 18:18, setting up Anthony Mantha for a power-play goal in the second period. Bertuzzi struck quickly in overtime, notching the winning tally just 15 seconds into the extra period. His usage will likely remain in a top-six role, making Bertuzzi a solid choice for fantasy managers in deeper formats. He has three points, nine shots on goal and four hits through four outings.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Collects assist as Wings prevail•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Awarded $3.5 million deal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Likely to net long-term deal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores in third straight•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Erupts for four points Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Busts out of scoreless slump•