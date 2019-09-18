Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Bogged down by minor injury
Bertuzzi is dealing with a minor injury, hence how he's been off the ice the past few days, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bertuzzi reportedly could be ready to go this weekend, but since he's a lock to make the Opening Night roster, there's no reason to rush him back. The gritty scoring winger reached new heights offensively last season, adding 21 goals and 26 assists over 73 games. He's also an important power-play contributor, so hopefully, the injury doesn't become a large issue down the road.
