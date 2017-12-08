Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Brought up to big club
The Red Wings recalled Bertuzzi from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
The Red Wings only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Bertuzzi's promotion, so the 21-year-old winger will round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. He's played well in the minors this season, notching five goals and nine points in 12 contests.
