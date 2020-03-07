Bertuzzi opened the scoring for the Red Wings in their 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Friday.

Bertuzzi perfectly anticipated a pass from Dylan Larkin directly in front of the doorstep and managed to beat Corey Crawford early in the second frame. Detroit's All-Star representative from this season has 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) through 69 games. It had been exactly a month since he last bulged twine.