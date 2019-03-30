Bertuzzi scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

He helped set up the Wings' first two goals of the night before striking for his 19th goal of the season late in the third period. Bertuzzi now has back-to-back three-point performances to push him to his first career 40-point campaign, and he'll have four more games on the schedule to find goal no. 20 as well.