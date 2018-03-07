Bertuzzi collected two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Boston.

This was the rookie's first multi-point showing since Jan. 16, and he recorded just a single goal and four assists through the 20 games in between. There's a lot to like about Bertuzzi's long-term fantasy upside because of his cross-category profile. Additionally, he also appears to be in line for more offensive minutes through the end of the season. Still, it might be wise to take a wait-and-see approach in most seasonal settings.