Bertuzzi picked up an assist Saturday, en route to a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Bertuzzi's secondary apple counts as his first point of the young season. After registering a career-high 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) in stark contrast to Detroit's horrendous 2019-20 campaign overall, Bertuzzi went through salary arbitration and ultimately settled on a one-year, $3.5 million pact to stay put in Motown. The talented winger figures to be a mainstay on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for the foreseeable future.