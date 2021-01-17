Bertuzzi picked up an assist Saturday, en route to a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Bertuzzi's secondary apple counts as his first point of the young season. After registering a career-high 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) in stark contrast to Detroit's horrendous 2019-20 campaign overall, Bertuzzi went through salary arbitration and ultimately settled on a one-year, $3.5 million pact to stay put in Motown. The talented winger figures to be a mainstay on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Awarded $3.5 million deal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Likely to net long-term deal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores in third straight•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Erupts for four points Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Busts out of scoreless slump•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Ready to go Saturday•