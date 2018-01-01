Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Collects two assists in win over Pens
Bertuzzi recorded two assists, three shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
This was the first multi-point showing of Bertuzzi's career, and the 22-year-old winger likely prolonged a top-line gig alongside Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist with the outing. If the youngster continues to skate in a scoring role, his fantasy value could rise in a hurry. In deep settings, it's not out of the question to take a speculative flier on Bertuzzi, and he's definitely a player to watch in all setups.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Snags first career point in loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Promoted to parent club•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sent down to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Brought up to big club•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Back from injury, reassigned to minors•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Timeline set for AHL return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...