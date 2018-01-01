Bertuzzi recorded two assists, three shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

This was the first multi-point showing of Bertuzzi's career, and the 22-year-old winger likely prolonged a top-line gig alongside Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist with the outing. If the youngster continues to skate in a scoring role, his fantasy value could rise in a hurry. In deep settings, it's not out of the question to take a speculative flier on Bertuzzi, and he's definitely a player to watch in all setups.