Bertuzzi collected a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

Bertuzzi has managed to stuff the stat sheet in his sixth NHL season, motoring his way to 28 goals and 30 assists through 66 games. It's been over a month since he's earned a multi-point game, and his vaccination status is preventing him from playing games in Canada, but he's a force to be reckoned with whenever he's on the ice due to his tenacious style of play and supreme offensive instincts.