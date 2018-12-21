Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Dishes on third-period goal
Bertuzzi delivered an assist in Thursday's 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes.
Bertuzzi scored in the first game of December, only to be held pointless in four consecutive outings around a two-game suspension. The enigmatic winger is back in a groove with three assists over the last four, but Bert isn't shooting all that much -- only 47 shots in 34 games -- and there are concerns that his 19.1 shooting percentage is unsustainable. Take what you can get from the 23-year-old as he continues to learn the nuances of the NHL game.
