Bertuzzi delivered an assist in Thursday's 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

Bertuzzi scored in the first game of December, only to be held pointless in four consecutive outings around a two-game suspension. The enigmatic winger is back in a groove with three assists over the last four, but Bert isn't shooting all that much -- only 47 shots in 34 games -- and there are concerns that his 19.1 shooting percentage is unsustainable. Take what you can get from the 23-year-old as he continues to learn the nuances of the NHL game.