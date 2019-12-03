Play

Bertuzzi notched an assist with the man advantage in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

The winger set up Dylan Larkin for the goal in the second period. Bertuzzi added four shots on goal and two blocked shots. He's collected assists in consecutive games to reach 24 points in 30 contests this season. The point production is enough to overshadow a minus-9 rating.

