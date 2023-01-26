Bertuzzi (lower body) didn't play in Tuesday's 3-2 win over San Jose, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Although Bertuzzi missed a second straight contest Tuesday, coach Derek Lalonde said Wednesday he "would be surprised" if the 27-year-old winger was unavailable for Thursday's matchup with Montreal. For now, Bertuzzi should probably be considered a game-time decision versus the Canadiens.
