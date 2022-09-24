Bertuzzi (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for Saturday's practice, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Bertuzzi also missed Friday's practice due to what coach Derek Lalonde described as a flare up. Bertuzzi might be able to return on Sunday though for the Red Wings' scrimmage though.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Misses practice Friday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Pots 30th goal late•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Missing Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Dials up power-play helper•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Thirty goals within reach•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Eligible to play•