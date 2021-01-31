Bertuzzi (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game against the Panthers.
Bertuzzi exited in the third period and is done for the night. The 25-year-old logged 15:52 of ice time and a goal before departing. His status is highly questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores with man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Big role in win•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Collects assist as Wings prevail•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Awarded $3.5 million deal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Likely to net long-term deal•