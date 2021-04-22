Bertuzzi (upper body) won't return this season and may require surgery to address his upper-body injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings only have eight regular-season games remaining and aren't going to make the playoffs, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they've decided to shut Bertuzzi down for the year. The 26-year-old winger had a hot start to the season before suffering his upper-body injury, racking up five goals and seven points through the first nine games of the campaign. He'll remain an attractive fantasy asset heading into 2021-22.