Bertuzzi collected a pair of assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Bertuzzi has a penchant for big games, hence how he's delivered box-score multipliers in four contests this early in the season. Detroit has produced a mere 46 goals through 26 games, though Bert's still managing a robust points-per-60-seconds value (2.8) to keep him highly relevant in fantasy circles.