Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Enjoys another two-point night
Bertuzzi collected a pair of assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Bertuzzi has a penchant for big games, hence how he's delivered box-score multipliers in four contests this early in the season. Detroit has produced a mere 46 goals through 26 games, though Bert's still managing a robust points-per-60-seconds value (2.8) to keep him highly relevant in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Hands out two assists•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Assist helps end eight-game skid•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two-point effort in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two-point night•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: First goal in six games•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Serves up assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.