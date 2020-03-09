Bertuzzi scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.

The Wings' top line was the story of the afternoon -- Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha accounted for all but one of the team's points. Bertuzzi hadn't had a multi-point performance since Jan. 20, but Sunday's eruption pushed him up to 47 points (20 goals, 27 helpers) on the campaign, tying last season's career-best output in three fewer games.