Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Erupts for four points Sunday
Bertuzzi scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.
The Wings' top line was the story of the afternoon -- Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha accounted for all but one of the team's points. Bertuzzi hadn't had a multi-point performance since Jan. 20, but Sunday's eruption pushed him up to 47 points (20 goals, 27 helpers) on the campaign, tying last season's career-best output in three fewer games.
