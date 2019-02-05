Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Excluded from Tuesday's practice
Bertuzzi (upper body) wasn't on the ice for practice Tuesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Bertuzzi's next opportunity to play will arrive Thursday against the Golden Knights. The agitating winger missed the last two contests with the streaky Red Wings actually managing to win each of those -- including Friday's 3-2 home win over the Maple Leafs. Typically, an injured player must prove that he can withstand contact in a practice before obtaining medical clearance to return; it should be no different for Bertuzzi.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores first hat trick•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Mainly useful in 5-on-5 situations•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Dishes on third-period goal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Suspension concludes•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Suspended two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...