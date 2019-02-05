Bertuzzi (upper body) wasn't on the ice for practice Tuesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Bertuzzi's next opportunity to play will arrive Thursday against the Golden Knights. The agitating winger missed the last two contests with the streaky Red Wings actually managing to win each of those -- including Friday's 3-2 home win over the Maple Leafs. Typically, an injured player must prove that he can withstand contact in a practice before obtaining medical clearance to return; it should be no different for Bertuzzi.