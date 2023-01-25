Bertuzzi (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday versus Montreal, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bertuzzi should return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Detroit's power-play units following his two-game absence. The 27-year-old winger has been limited to just 15 games this season due to injury, picking up five points over that span.
