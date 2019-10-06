Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Explodes out of gate
Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists in a 5-3, season-opening win over Nashville on Saturday.
Bertuzzi is skating with Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin, and they have picked up where they left off last season. And they were hot. Bertuzzi is the least-owned of the trio, so go troll the wire. He won't score like this again, but he should be a strong, multi-category contributor as long as he sticks on the top line.
