Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists in a 5-3, season-opening win over Nashville.

Bertuzzi is skating with Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin, and they have picked up where they left off last season. And they were hot. Bertuzzi is the least-owned of the trio, so go troll the wire. He won't score like this again, but he should we a strong, multi-category contributor as long as he sticks on the top line.