Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Facing at least two more absences
Bertuzzi (upper body) is expected to miss at least two more games, the Associated Press reports.
This means Bertuzzi will be targeting a return for Thursday's home game against the Senators. Detroit's 2013 second-round (58th overall) draft pick hasn't played since Jan. 22, which was prior to the NHL's All-Star break.
