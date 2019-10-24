Bertuzzi scored a goal on five shots in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Wednesday.

Bertuzzi potted a rebound goal early in the second period to put the Red Wings up 2-1. The goal was his fourth of the year and snapped a five-game scoring skid. He's producing at a point-per-game pace with 10 points in 10 games and looks like a good bet to top the 47 points he amassed in 73 games a year ago.