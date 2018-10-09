Bertuzzi brushed twine in Monday's 3-2 shootout road loss to the Ducks.

Bertuzzi performed a nifty spin-o-rama for his second goal of the young season. Detroit has plenty of forwards that can score, but with six rookies on the active roster and four of them being defensemen, it will be difficult for guys like Bertuzzi to focus primarily on what's happening in the attacking zone.

