Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Four points in last two games
Bertuzzi scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.
The second goal was the winner. Bertuzzi has four points in his last two games. And 38 points, including 18 goals, in 68 games this season. That means Bertuzzi has some fantasy value in deep formats.
