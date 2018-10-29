Bertuzzi found the back of the net in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Stars.

This was a fluky goal. Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall made a clearing attempt only for the puck to bounce off a partition and fall into Bertuzzi's lap while Ben Bishop was behind the cage. Still, it all counts the same on the scoresheet, and Bertuzzi must be quite relieved to have snapped a four-game pointless streak. The pesky scoring winger is up to three goals and just as many assists through the first 11 games of the 2018-19 campaign.