Bertuzzi (not injury related) is in Sunday's lineup against Chicago.
As expected, Bertuzzi will fill his usual top-line role against the Blackhawks on Sunday. He missed Saturday's game in Montreal due to Canada's COVID-19 vaccination mandates. The 26-year-old has racked up five goals, six points and a plus-5 rating through four games this season.
