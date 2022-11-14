Bertuzzi (hand) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday versus Anaheim, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bertuzzi, who last played Oct. 15, was back with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond during Monday's practice. He has one assist, four shots on goal and three hits in two appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Looking to return against Ducks•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Not far off from return•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Skates Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Hurt while blocking shot•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Impactful in defeating Maple Leafs•