Bertuzzi (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's road matchup against the Jets, he reports.

Bertuzzi didn't return to Sunday's loss to the Penguins after blocking a shot, but it won't force the 23-year-old to miss his first game of the season. The 2013 second-round pick leads the team with 25 points, and he'll continue working on the top line with power-play responsibilities.