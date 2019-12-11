Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Good to go Tuesday
Bertuzzi (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's road matchup against the Jets, he reports.
Bertuzzi didn't return to Sunday's loss to the Penguins after blocking a shot, but it won't force the 23-year-old to miss his first game of the season. The 2013 second-round pick leads the team with 25 points, and he'll continue working on the top line with power-play responsibilities.
